Jammu And Kashmir To Have National Law University

State Law and Justice Minister Abdul Haq Khan said that in an All India Law Ministers' conference in 1995, it was resolved to set up in each state a law school on the lines of the NLSU, Bangalore, for improving quality professional legal education.
He said that the proposal to establish a national law university in the state was examined by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.
The minister said that various states have already enacted a law to establish national law universities.
