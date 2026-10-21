Jammu And Kashmir Doubles Medical Interns' Stipend To Rs 25,000 Amid Strike

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday issued a formal order approving a 103.25 per cent increase in the monthly stipend for medical interns, raising it from Rs 12,300 to Rs 25,000.



The revised stipend will be effective from October 1, 2026, according to the government order.

The order issued by the Civil Secretariat of Jammu and Kashmir states: "Sanction is hereby accorded to the enhancement of the monthly stipend payable to MBBS/BDS interns, including Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs), in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, from Rs 12,300 to Rs 25,000 per month, with effect from October 1, 2026."

A copy of the order has been forwarded to the officials concerned.

Sharing a copy of the order, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the party would deliver on its promises.

Dar also described the decision as another poll promise fulfilled by the ruling National Conference.

"One more poll promise made by the National Conference has been fulfilled under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. A 100 per cent increase has been announced in the stipend of MBBS and BDS interns," he said.

Medical interns launched a fresh strike on Tuesday, saying they would call it off only after the government issued a formal order confirming the stipend hike.

"We don't need any new assurance from the government. We are waiting for the government to issue a formal order so that we can call off the strike. If the chief minister approved the stipend hike yesterday, any delay in issuing the order will result in an escalation of the strike. The government will lose whatever little credibility it has left," said Dr Zamir Javid, a medical intern at Government Medical College, Anantnag.

Patient care at several hospitals was affected in August when hundreds of medical interns went on strike to demand an increase in their stipend.

The interns said they worked long hours, performed night duties, and handled emergencies, but their stipend had remained unchanged despite repeated assurances from the government.

Following a prolonged strike and negotiations between the protesting interns and Health Minister Sakina Itoo, the government had promised to increase the monthly stipend for MBBS and BDS interns.