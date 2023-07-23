Jamia Millia Islamia To Soon Start Medical College: Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the Chief Guest of the celebration.

The Jamia Millia Islamia University has announced that the central government has given them permission to start a medical college. This was announced by the Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar at the centenary convocation ceremony of the university.

"We have dentistry, physiotherapy, first aid health centres, but a medical college has been missing in Jamia. As a VC, I have always requested for a medical college, on behalf of my students and faculty. We requested the government of India for the same, and now I am happy to announce that JMI has been granted the permission to establish a medical college at the campus," she said at the ceremony.

"Our hard work has been successful. Our dream of several years has come true today. I would like to thank the Prime Minister, Education Minister, President and the Vice President of our country for helping us with this," she stated.

Additionally, Ms Akhtar announced that the university plans to soon establish an international campus in the Middle East.

Jamia Millia Islamia celebrated its centenary year convocation ceremony today at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the Chief Guest of the celebration while the convocation was chaired by the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Around 12,500 students including gold medallists who passed in the year 2019 and 2020 would be awarded degrees and diplomas during the convocation, as per news agency ANI.