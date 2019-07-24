Jamia Millia Introduces Four New Courses

JMI has also increased the intake in M.Tech. Mechanical Engineering from 18 to 30.

Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) has introduced four new courses including two master degree and has revived equal number of courses from the academic session 2019-20. The university has also increased the number of seats in M.Tech. Mechanical Engineering from 18 to 30, said a statement from the varsity.

The new master degree courses introduced in JMI are Master of Science in Banking and Financial Analytics in Department of Economics with intake of 40 seats and M.Tech. Environmental Science and Engineering (Full Time) programme in conjunction with existing part-time programme with intake of 12 seats.

The university has also introduced P.G. Diploma in Molecular Diagnostics (PGMD-Self Financed) in Multidisciplinary Centre for Research and Studies with intake of 30 seats and Advance Diploma in Turkish Language (part-time) in the MMAJ Academy of International Studies with intake of 20 seats.

Four courses that have been revived are Advanced Diploma in Modern Persian in the Department of Persian with intake of 20 seats, Advanced Diploma in Pashto in the same department with intake of 10 seats, Diploma program in Uzbek in the MMAJ Academy of International Studies with intake of 10 seats and Certificate in Uzbek in the MMAJ Academy of International Studies with intake of 20 seats.

Application, admission and registration details regarding these programmes can be availed from the offiical website (jmi.ac.in) of the varsity.

