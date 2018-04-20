Jamia Millia, Indian Coast Guard Sign MoU For Academic Mobility Of Personnel JMI today entered into a MoU with the Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Defence, Government of India for vertical / academic mobility of personnel and officers of the Indian Coast Guard.

The MoU will facilitate academic collaborations between the two partnering institutions



The MoU was signed by JMI Registrar, Mr A P Siddiqui (IPS) and Deputy Inspector General Principal Director (MP&T) Coast Guard Headquarters, Mr Gurupdesh Singh at the university in the presence of the Vice Chancellor, Prof Talat Ahmad and Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof Shahid Ashraf.



Speaking on the occasion, Prof Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, JMI said that the MoU will help the sailors and officers to complete their higher education so as to improve their future job prospects once they retire from the service of the Indian Coast Guard.



This unique arrangement will go a long way to prepare them for a career outside the naval services, said Prof. Ahmad.



Mr. Gurupdesh Singh said that the MoU was a great step forward towards educational advancement of the personnel of Indian Coast Guard especially as they join the services at a relatively young age of 19 when they are mostly 12th pass.



"Helping them finish their incomplete education will open fresh opportunities for them after they retire at the age of 30 to 35", Mr. Singh said.



The Coast Guard conducts in service training programmes / courses for its personnel at Indian Navy training centres at different locations in the country.



The objective of the MoU is to work towards evaluation and credit determination and recognition of such training programme courses, vis-a-vis credit value of courses conducted by JMI, so as to facilitate admissions of personnel who have successfully undergone in-service training programmes / courses into the second or third year of courses conducted by Jamia, allowing them to complete their graduation through distance learning mode.



The same benefits will be subsequently extended to Indian Coast Guard officers possessing undergraduate degrees to enable them to pursue post graduate degrees and research programmes conducted in JMI.



The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Prof Mukesh Ranjan, Coordinator, International Relations Office, Prof M. Mujtaba Khan, OSD, Deans, members of JMI administration and several senior officials and personnel from the Indian Coast Guard side.



