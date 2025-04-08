Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2025: Registration Window To Close On April 10

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2025: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has commenced the application process for the entrance test for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Students seeking admission can register on the official website until April 10.



The official notification reads: "Before applying for admission, a candidate is advised to ensure his/her eligibility as per the criteria laid down in the prospectus. A candidate must have passed the qualifying examination from a board/university/institute recognised by JMI. Jamia Millia Islamia recognises degrees of all central universities, state universities, institutions of national importance, and foreign universities, provided that their equivalence has been established by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU)."

Important Dates

Opening of forms for editing: April 12, 2025, to April 14, 2025

Date of Issue of Admit Cards (For Entrance Test conducted by JMI): April 17, 2025, onwards

Commencement of Entrance Test (Conducted by JMI): April 26, 2025, onwards

Last Date for submitting Qualifying Exam result: October 31, 2025

Steps To Register Online

Step 1. Go to the official website, admission.jmi.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the online registration link

Step 3. Enter the required details and click "Submit"

Step 4. After completing basic registration, log in again to fill out the application form

Step 5. Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee

Step 6. Submit the application form and download a copy for future reference



Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2024: List Of Key Courses Offered