JAM 2025: All You Need To Know About Joint Admission Test For Masters

JAM 2025: The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) has been a cornerstone of undergraduate science education in India for over two decades, shaping students' futures and providing access to top-tier postgraduate programs. This exam highlights science as a compelling career path and offers world-class education across various disciplines.

What Does JAM Offer?

The interdisciplinary nature of the exam enables students to apply scientific knowledge to practical situations. Opportunities are available to all eligible candidates, regardless of nationality, with English as the medium of instruction.

A successful JAM score grants access to several advanced degree programs, including:

MSc

MSc (Tech)

MS (Research)

MSc - MTech Dual Degree

Joint MSc - PhD

MSc - PhD Dual Degree

JAM 2025: How Admissions Work

Admissions for JAM 2025 are categorised into two types:

Admitting Institutes: Candidates can apply directly to these institutes after passing the exam. The JAM 2025 Organising Institute manages the admission process for these institutes.

Result-Sharing Institutes: Candidates must contact these institutes individually after qualifying for the exam.

JAM 2025: Key Dates

The examination is scheduled for February 2, 2025, and will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in approximately 100 cities across India.

Subjects: Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, and Physics

Eligibility Criteria

Open to individuals of any nationality, with no age restrictions.

Candidates completing their qualifying degree in 2025 are eligible to apply.

Admission is based on All India Rank (AIR), adherence to reservation policies, and seat availability in each test paper.

Foreign candidates must follow the admission institution's guidelines.

Candidates must complete their undergraduate degree before the admission date and provide proof of eligibility as required by the admitting institution.

IITs Admitting Institutes

JAM 2025 will offer direct admission to approximately 3,000 seats across various postgraduate programs at the following IITs, for 89 postgraduate programs for the 2025-26 academic year:

IIT Bhilai

IIT Bhubaneswar

IIT Bombay

IIT Delhi

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

IIT Gandhinagar

IIT Guwahati

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Indore

IIT Jammu

IIT Jodhpur

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Madras

IIT Mandi

IIT Palakkad

IIT Patna

IIT Roorkee

IIT Ropar

IIT Tirupati

IIT (BHU) Varanasi

JAM 2025 scores will also be used for admissions to over 2,300 seats at institutions including IISc and various CFTIs such as NITs, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, and SLIET through CCMN.