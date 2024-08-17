JAM 2025: All You Need To Know About Joint Admission Test For Masters

What Does JAM Offer?
The interdisciplinary nature of the exam enables students to apply scientific knowledge to practical situations. Opportunities are available to all eligible candidates, regardless of nationality, with English as the medium of instruction.
A successful JAM score grants access to several advanced degree programs, including:
- MSc
- MSc (Tech)
- MS (Research)
- MSc - MTech Dual Degree
- Joint MSc - PhD
- MSc - PhD Dual Degree
JAM 2025: How Admissions Work
Admissions for JAM 2025 are categorised into two types:
Admitting Institutes: Candidates can apply directly to these institutes after passing the exam. The JAM 2025 Organising Institute manages the admission process for these institutes.
Result-Sharing Institutes: Candidates must contact these institutes individually after qualifying for the exam.
JAM 2025: Key Dates
The examination is scheduled for February 2, 2025, and will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in approximately 100 cities across India.
Subjects: Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, and Physics
Eligibility Criteria
- Open to individuals of any nationality, with no age restrictions.
- Candidates completing their qualifying degree in 2025 are eligible to apply.
- Admission is based on All India Rank (AIR), adherence to reservation policies, and seat availability in each test paper.
- Foreign candidates must follow the admission institution's guidelines.
- Candidates must complete their undergraduate degree before the admission date and provide proof of eligibility as required by the admitting institution.
IITs Admitting Institutes
JAM 2025 will offer direct admission to approximately 3,000 seats across various postgraduate programs at the following IITs, for 89 postgraduate programs for the 2025-26 academic year:
- IIT Bhilai
- IIT Bhubaneswar
- IIT Bombay
- IIT Delhi
- IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
- IIT Gandhinagar
- IIT Guwahati
- IIT Hyderabad
- IIT Indore
- IIT Jammu
- IIT Jodhpur
- IIT Kanpur
- IIT Kharagpur
- IIT Madras
- IIT Mandi
- IIT Palakkad
- IIT Patna
- IIT Roorkee
- IIT Ropar
- IIT Tirupati
- IIT (BHU) Varanasi
JAM 2025 scores will also be used for admissions to over 2,300 seats at institutions including IISc and various CFTIs such as NITs, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, and SLIET through CCMN.