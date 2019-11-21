IIT Kanpur Re-Opens JAM 2020 Application Window For Jammu And Kashmir Students

The JAM 2020 application forms can be filled atjam.iitk.ac.in.

IIT Kanpur has re-opened the application window for JAM 2020 to help aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir to submit their forms for the Joint Admission Test being held for M.Sc. admissions in the premier institutes.

IIT Kanpur is the organizing institute for Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (JAM) 2020.

JAM 2020 examination will be held on February 9, 2020.

The window for receiving JAM 2020 application was open from September 5 to October 9, 2019.

During this period only 346 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir registered for JAM 2020.

However, as per e-mail received from the Ministry of Human Resource Development or MHRD, IIT Kanpur said in a statement that, a few aspirants of JAM 2020 from Jammu and Kashmir might not have been able to apply due to unavailability of internet connectivity.

"Keeping this in view, JAM 2020 Committee has decided to open the application process from 22nd November to 28th November, 2019 for these left out JAM 2020 aspirants ONLY from J&K to facilitate them with another chance of registration," the IIT Kanpur statement said.

The JAM 2020 application forms can be filled at jam.iitk.ac.in.

