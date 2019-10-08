IIT JAM 2020 Application Ends Today

IIT JAM 2020 application process ends today

IIT Kanpur, the organizing institute for IIT JAM 2020, will conclude the application process for the entrance exam today. Candidates who are yet to apply or complete the application form for IIT JAM 2020 exam should complete the process today. The application process ends today but the scrutiny of application submitted will continue after today. As per an update on the official website, the scrutiny process is manual and hence will extend beyond the application deadline.

Applicants must keep in mind that the application window will close at 5:30 pm today. Application submission will not be allowed after the specified time.

Candidates who successfully submit their applications today will be issued an admit card for entry to the examination. The IIT JAM 2020 admit cards will be available for download from January 7, 2020.

IIT JAM 2020 examination will be held on February 9, 2020. IIT Kanpur will release the mock test link on the official website for IIT JAM later.

Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (JAM) is conducted for admission to M.Sc. (Four Semesters), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, etc. programmes at the IITs and Integrated Ph.D. Degree Programmes at IISc.

After the JAM result is released in March, successful candidates would need to apply separately for admission to their choice of institute.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.