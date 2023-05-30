Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce Results Today: How To Check

The results will be published on the official website of the Jharkhand board (File)

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the class 12 exam results 2023 for Arts and Commerce streams today. The results will be published on the official website of the board. Students will be able to check their score through individual login.

The JAC class 12 exams 2023 were conducted between March 14 and April 5.

Here's how to check JAC class 12 results 2023 for Arts and Commerce streams:

Visit the official websites of the board - jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.

Click on the JAC class 12 results 2023 link.

Enter your details such as roll number or roll code and submit.

The results will be displayed on your screen.

Download the e-mark sheet and take a printout for future reference.

The result can also be checked via SMS. Students need to type "RESULT JAC12 Roll Code Roll number" and send it to 56263.

The Jharkhand board announced the JAC class 12 results 2023 for the Science stream last week. The overall pass percentage in the exam this year was recorded at 81.45 per cent. In 2022, 91.42 per cent of students had cleared the Jharkhand board class 12 Science exams.

Last year, the pass percentage in the JAC class 12 (Arts) exams was 97.43 per cent while the pass percentage in Commerce stream exams was recorded at 92.75 per cent.

Students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in both theory and practical exams in the JAC class 12 examinations to be declared pass. Students also need to score at least 33 per cent in aggregate. Those who fail to clear the exams will have to appear for the compartment exams. The date for the compartment exams will be announced by the JAC on its website. Students are advised to keep checking the website for the same.