JAC Delhi 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced

JAC Delhi 2024: The Joint Admission Committee (JAC), Delhi has announced the seat allotment results for JAC Delhi 2024 round two. Students can check the results by visiting the official website, jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. Registered candidates can freeze seats for the round two JAC Delhi seat allotment process by July 9.

However, round three of counselling will start on July 13, round four on July 16, round five on July 23, and the spot round will be held on July 27.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2024: List of Courses Offered by the Participating Colleges

Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT)

It offers BTech (4 years) in branches such as Bio-Technology (BT), Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science) (CSDS), Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence) (CSAI), Electrical Engineering (EE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (Internet of Things) (EIOT), Information Technology (IT), Information Technology (Network and Information Security) (ITNS), Instrumentation and Control Engineering (ICE), Mathematics and Computing (MAC), Mechanical Engineering (ME), Computer Science and Engineering (Internet of Things) (CIOT), Electronics and Communication Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) (ECAM), Geoinformatics (GI), Mechanical Engineering (Electric Vehicles) (MEEV), and BArch (5 years).

Delhi Technological University (DTU)

It offers BTech (4 years) in branches such as Bio-Technology (BT), Chemical Engineering (CHE), Civil Engineering (CE), Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Electrical Engineering (EE), Environmental Engineering (ENE), Engineering Physics (EP), Information Technology (IT), Mathematics and Computing (MCE), Mechanical Engineering (ME), Mechanical Engineering with Specialization in Automotive Engineering (MAM), Production and Industrial Engineering (PIE), and Software Engineering (SE).

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) (for female candidates only)

It offers BTech (4 years) in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Computer Science and Engineering - Artificial Intelligence (CSE-AI), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Electronics and Communication Engineering - Artificial Intelligence (ECE-AI), Information Technology (IT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Mechanical and Automation Engineering (MAE).

Candidates can pursue a dual degree BTech (MAE) + MBA (6 years): Bachelor of Mechanical and Automation Engineering (BTech - MAE) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) with an exit option after 4 years (DMAM). It also offers BArch (5 years).

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIITD)



It offers BTech (4 years) in branches such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Computer Science and Applied Mathematics (CSAM), Computer Science and Design (CSD), Computer Science and Social Sciences (CSSS), Computer Science and Biosciences (CSB), Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (CSAI), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), and Electronics and VLSI Engineering (EVE).

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU)

It offers BTech in Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Mechanical Engineering (ME), and Mechatronics Engineering (MCT).

A total of 6,372 engineering seats across five institutions will be allotted through JAC Delhi counselling this year. Separate counselling will be conducted for the BArch programmes offered by IGDTUW and NSUT. Last year, JAC counselling was conducted to fill 6,666 engineering seats across five participating institutions and 90 BArch seats across two institutions.