ITI Bhubaneswar introduces four smart trades with IoT-based curriculum

The state-run Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Bhubaneswar has introduced four smart trades with Internet of Things (IoT) based curriculum, an official said.

The objective is to help students tap the latest career opportunities in job sector with IoT, the official said.

IoT is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people that are provided with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interactions.

The smart trades introduced by ITI Bhubaneswar are: IoT Technician Smart Agriculture, IoT Technician Smart City, IoT Technician Smart Healthcare and Smart Phone Technician- cum-Application Tester.

Each trade has got 24 seats. The course fee is free for girls, SC and ST and physically challenged students, the official said.

Principal ITI Bhubaneswar Jitamitra Satapathy said: "To get entry to any industry-ready course at any ITI the minimum educational qualification is a pass certificate in Class 10 Board examination, these smart trades will also help graduate students a lot in having rewarding careers and also towards building their own ventures successfully."

Leading electric manufacturing firm Schneider Electric has given a proposal to the Principal of ITI Bhubaneswar to sponsor a "Train the trainer programmed" by giving training to some faculty members.

The IoT Technician Smart Agriculture trade at the ITI will enable students to understand emerging concept of smart farming/agriculture by managing farms using technologies like IoT, robotics, drones and artificial intelligence to increase the quantity and quality of products while optimising the human labour required by production, the official said.

IoT Technician Smart City trade will have applications related to smart city functioning like smart traffic management with data analysis from various sources and using IoT tools in monitoring and managing efficient water supply.

Similarly, IoT Technician Smart Healthcare trade will include chronic disease management and preventive care through use of IoT-based devices that come handy for the people which are all wearable ones to monitor body parameters and tracking health conditions.

IoT Technician Smart Healthcare trade will also help the student to know the preventive measures acquired through use of IoT devices and sharing data with medical professionals.

Smart Phone Technician-cum-Application Tester trade will have analytic approach on the applicability of various application software (App) and monitoring of personal data through use of Smart phones, the principal said.

