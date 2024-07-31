ITBP Hiring For Head Constable, Constable Positions, Check Eligibility, Pay Scale

ITBP Recruitment 2024: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is inviting applications for the positions of Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary), Constable (Animal Transport), and Constable (Kennelman). This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 128 posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

ITBP Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) (Male), Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) (Female): 9 vacancies

Constable (Animal Transport) (Male), Constable (Animal Transport) (Female): 115 vacancies

Constable (Kennelman) (Male only): 4 vacancies

The vacancies are tentative and may increase or decrease without prior notice. Any changes in the number of vacancies will be updated on the ITBP recruitment website.

ITBP reserves the right to make changes in the recruitment procedure sequence after the publication of this advertisement. ITBP also reserves the right to cancel or postpone the recruitment at any stage due to administrative reasons. Additionally, 10% of the vacancies are reserved for Ex-Servicemen.

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100. Female candidates, Ex-Servicemen, and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories are exempt from the fee.

Age Limits

Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary): 18-27 years

Constable (Animal Transport): 18-25 years

Constable (Kennelman): 18-27 years

Qualification

Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary):

Candidates must have passed a regular Para Veterinary Course or hold a Diploma or Certificate of at least one-year duration related to Veterinary Therapeutics or Livestock Management from a government-recognised institute.

Constable (Animal Transport): Matriculation or equivalent from a recognised board.

Constable (Kennelman): 10th class pass from a recognised board.

Application process:

Applications will be accepted only through the online mode. Offline applications will not be accepted.

Applicants are advised to review the detailed advertisement on the ITBP recruitment website for further details.

Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) and Constable (Animal Transport) and Constable (Kennelman) are Group "C" (Non-Gazetted) positions in the ITBP. These roles are temporary but may become permanent.

Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary): Pay Scale Level-4, Rs. 25,500-81,100 (7th CPC).

Constable (Animal Transport) & Constable (Kennelman): Pay Scale Level-3, Rs 21,700-69,100 (7th CPC).

Selected candidates may be posted anywhere in India or abroad. Applicants should verify their eligibility before applying to avoid future issues.