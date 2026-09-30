ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 37 Posts, Check Details Here

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2026: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has released the recruitment notification for Head Constable (Education and Stress Counsellor) and Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 37 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications until October 27. Interested candidates can apply online through the official ITBP recruitment website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Selected candidates will be appointed at Level 4 of the Pay Matrix, with a salary ranging from Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100, as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2026: Post-wise vacancy details

Head Constable (Education and Stress Counsellor)- 16

Head Constable (Motor Mechanic)- 21

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, as well as female candidates, are exempted from paying the application fee.

Age Limit

The age limit will be calculated as of October 27, 2026.

Head Constable (Motor Mechanic): 18 to 25 years

Head Constable (Education & Stress Counsellor): 20 to 25 years

Educational Qualification

Candidates must fulfil any one of the following educational qualifications:

A degree from a recognised university or equivalent, with Psychology as a subject; or

A degree from a recognised university along with a Bachelor of Education (BEd), Bachelor of Teaching (BT) or equivalent qualification.

Selection Process

Admit cards will be issued online to eligible candidates, mentioning the date and venue of the recruitment test.

The candidature of candidates issued online admit cards will remain provisional until their final selection and verification of original documents and certificates in the prescribed format.

Candidates must carry a clear and legible printout of their online application form and admit card. Those failing to produce these documents will not be permitted to enter the venue for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

Head Constable (Motor Mechanic)

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) post must:

Have passed Class 12 or 10+2 from a recognised Board or institution; and

Hold a certificate in Motor Mechanic from a recognised institution or Industrial Training Institute (ITI), along with three years of practical experience in the trade in a reputed workshop; or

Hold a three-year Diploma in Automobile Engineering.

Pay Scale And Allowances

Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) posts carry a pay scale of Level 4 in the Pay Matrix, ranging from Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100, as per the 7th CPC.

In addition to the basic pay, selected candidates will be eligible for Dearness Allowance, Ration Money Allowance, Special Compensatory Allowance while posted in specified border areas, free accommodation or House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance, Leave Travel Concession (LTC), free medical facilities, and other allowances admissible under the rules.

Candidates appointed to ITBP will have the option to choose either the New Defined Contribution Pension Scheme (NPS), introduced by the Government of India with effect from January 1, 2004, or the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), introduced with effect from April 1, 2024, subject to the applicable rules.