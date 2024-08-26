Advertisement

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration For 819 Posts Starts On September 2

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: The registration process is scheduled to begin on September 2 and will close on October 1.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration For 819 Posts Starts On September 2
ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: The age limit for applicants is between 18 and 25 years.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is currently accepting applications for Constable posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 819 posts within the organisation. The registration process is scheduled to begin on September 2 and will close on October 1.

Vacancy Details

  • Male: 697 posts
  • Female: 122 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed the 10th grade from a recognised board. The age limit for applicants is between 18 and 25 years.

Selection Process

The selection process includes a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Standard Test (PST), a written examination, verification of original documents, and a Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME).

The medical examination, assessing the fitness of candidates, will be conducted according to the Uniform Guidelines for Recruitment Medical Examination for GOs and NGOs in CAPFs and ARs.

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100. However, female candidates, ex-servicemen, and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories are exempt from fee payment.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Steps to Apply

  • Go to the official website of ITBP: recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
  • On the home page, select the "ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024" link.
  • Enter the registration details as the new page opens.
  • Submit the details and log in to your account.
  • Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
  • Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details.

