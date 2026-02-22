ISRO Opens YUVIKA 2026 Applications: Check Criteria, Dates And Programme Details

Students who aspire to understand and pursue a career in the space sector now have a golden opportunity. The Indian Space Research Organization has announced the YUVIKA 2026 program, which aims to introduce school students to space science and technology at an early stage.

The Indian Space Research Organization has announced the launch of YUVIKA 2026, the Young Scientist Program (YUva VIgyani KAryakram). This initiative aims to provide students with a basic understanding of space technology, space science, and its applications. The program is designed to inspire students at an early age and encourage them to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Registration and Eligibility

The online application process for YUVIKA 2026 will begin on February 27, 2026, and will continue until March 31, 2026. Students studying in grade 9 as of January 1, 2026, from any school across the country, can apply.

Important Dates for YUVIKA 2026

Program Announcement: February 20, 2026

February 20, 2026 Registration Opens: February 27, 2026

February 27, 2026 Registration Deadline: March 31, 2026

March 31, 2026 First Selection List: April 13, 2026

April 13, 2026 Second Confirmed List: April 20, 2026

April 20, 2026 YUVIKA Program: May 11-22, 2026

Selection Process

Selection will be based on various criteria. 50 percent weighting will be given to marks in Class 8 or the most recent examination. 10 percent marks will be assigned to performance in the online quiz. Participation in science exhibitions and co-curricular activities in the last three years will be given a weighting ranging from 2 to 10 percent, depending on the level.

Additional marks will be awarded for achievements in Olympiads and sports competitions, and membership in Scouts and Guides, NCC, or NSS. Students studying in rural schools in Panchayat areas will be given an additional 15 percent weightage. Furthermore, ISRO has ensured a minimum participation rate from each state and union territory.

Program Information and Facilities

The program will be held at nine ISRO centers, including the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center, Satish Dhawan Space Center, and U.R. Rao Satellite Center, among others.

ISRO will bear the entire cost of study materials, accommodation, and meals during the program. Travel expenses up to the second AC train fare or equivalent bus fare will be reimbursed upon presentation of the original ticket.

Through YUVIKA 2026, ISRO aims to guide youth towards space science and inspire them to pursue careers in STEM fields from an early age.