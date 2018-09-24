Internshala Launches Internships For 1st Year College Students

Internshala has launched an initiative to encourage the 1st year college students across the country to pursue an internship and build their career early on in life. Every year, 6 to 8 Million students enroll in colleges but at the time of graduation, only 8-10% of them have a job. Through this campaign, Internshala will provide internships matching the skill-sets of the 1st year students to prepare them for future jobs.

The campaign which began on September 22, 2018 also highlights the importance of earning a stipend through internships right from the 1st year of college.

Through exclusive internships tailored to their skill set, the students will be able to gain the practical experience, hone their skills, and earn a stipend. Students can apply to virtual or work from home internships in profiles like Marketing, Content Marketing, Business Development, and other similar profiles. Unlike other internships which require specific skill sets, the internships for 1st year college students require basic communication and writing skills.

"A common myth which college students have is that they could land an internship only in their pre-final or final year of college.Internships for 1st Year Students is our effort to break this myth by providing internships tailored to match the skills of 1st year students." said Sarvesh Agrawal, founder and CEO of Internshala.

"Skill gap and unemployability are two major problems which the youth are facing and we are constantly striving to change that by providing internships as a solution and aiming to help every student in the country pursue her dream," he added.

