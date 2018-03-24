Internshala Launches 3rd Edition Of Online Summer Internship Fair; Zomato, Reliance Entertainment Among Recruiters Internshala, the internship and training platform, has launched the Online Summer Internship Fair (OSIF) 2018 which begins today.

Internshala, the internship and training platform, has launched the Online Summer Internship Fair (OSIF) 2018 which begins today. The Internship fair begins on March 24 and will end on March 31, 2018. The online event will see participation from 21 leading organizations and help students find their dream summer internships. Some of the organizations participating in the fair include Zomato, OYO Rooms, General Motors, Burger King, Reliance Entertainment, Max Healthcare, Mahindra Agri, UrbanClap, WWF, and Chumbak.



The OSIF is in its third edition this year. The organizations participating in the fair are offering diverse roles like Engineering, Product Management, Design, Sales and Marketing, Research, Content Writing, Human Resources, Operations, and Finance. Youth Ki Awaaz, the popular media platform, is the Youth Outreach Partner for the online event and will create awareness on the importance of practical learning.



Internship, traditionally a western concept, has gained relevance in India in the past 5 years. The Government of India also, along with educational bodies, is working towards improving the employability of the students, and internships are one of the most powerful tools for it. In 2017, AICTE mandated 3 internships for students in colleges enrolled under its purview and signed an MoU with Internshala to facilitate internships.



On the launch of the Online Summer Internship Fair 2018, Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala, said, "At Internshala, our vision is to create a world full of opportunities for every student by equipping them with relevant skills and practical exposure through internships and trainings. Online Summer Internship Fair will create an awareness among the students about internships, help them understand the importance of practical knowledge, and give them an opportunity to work with India's best minds. The experience which will come by interning with a leading organisation will not only help their resume stand out but would help them gain immense practical experience."



For more details, students can visit internshala.com/summer_internship_fair from 24th March till 31st March.



