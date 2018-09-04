Internshala Announces Bi-Annual Scholarship; Online Training Worth 2 Lakh For 50 Students

Internshala Announces Bi-Annual Scholarship; Online Training For 50 Students

Internshala has begun application process for its bi-annual scholarship, Internshala Trainings Young Achievers Scholarship. The scholarship is meant to help the student community by providing them with free online training programs worth INR 2 lakh. The bi-annual scholarship program aims to encourage bright students who have the desire to learn but may not have adequate resources to do so.

The selected students will be given free access to Internshala online training programs of their choice. Any Indian student currently enrolled in college having a family income of less than INR 2 lakhs per annum can apply for this scholarship. The students would be evaluated on the basis of 3 criteria - a sense of purpose, past academic record, and an element of need.

On the launch of the scholarship, Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala, said, "Through Internshala Trainings, we are making learning engaging, effective, accessible and affordable for students across the country. Students can (up)skill themselves, explore their interests, and land an exciting internship or job by learning new skills through online trainings.

This scholarship is an effort to encourage students who are academically brilliant and have a thirst to prove themselves but might not be able to pursue their career goals due to limited resources. Naveen Kashyap, one of the recipients of the scholarship in 2016, went on to build Formula Prototype Cars after learning AutoCAD on Internshala Trainings."

50 students will be selected for the scholarship award. Students can choose from any one of the 10 Internshala online trainings which include Web Development, Android App Development, Business Communication Skills, Digital Marketing, Python, Beginner's Trading Certification, and AutoCAD.

The last date to apply for the scholarship is 10th September 2018. Interested students can apply for the scholarship here.

