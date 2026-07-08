Internet, Computer Access In Schools Improves Over The Years, Government Report Shows

The Union Ministry of Education on Tuesday released the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2025-26 report on 'School Education in India.' The report highlighted an increase in the number of teachers, improved pupil-teacher ratio, reduced dropout rates, and improved infrastructure among other statistics.

The data also showed an increase in the number of schools having computer access and a rise in internet connectivity. According to the latest UDISE+ report, the academic year 2025-26 witnessed significant progress in school infrastructure, particularly in the area of digital facilities.

The data pointed to improvements in the number of schools with computer access, rising from 64.7 per cent in 2024-25 to 69.9 per cent in 2025-26. The percentage of schools with internet connectivity increased from 63.5 per cent in 2024-25 to 67.4 per cent in 2025-26.

"This growth reflects a strong emphasis on integrating technology into classrooms, supporting digital learning, and preparing students for a tech-driven future," the Press Information Bureau (PIB) reported. "Enhancing digital infrastructure is a key step toward creating more modern and inclusive learning environments," it added.

Schools With Computer Access Over The Years

2022-23: 47.7%

2023-24: 57.2%

2024-25: 64.7%

2025-26: 69.9%

Schools With Internet Facility Over The Years

2022-23: 49.7%

2023-24: 53.9%

2024-25: 63.5%

2025-26: 67.4%

"The significant improvement highlights a growing focus on strengthening digital infrastructure, enabling better access to online resources, digital content, and technology-enabled teaching methods," the PIB stated.

READ MORE | Digital Learning Is Growing, But Is It Reaching All Schools Equally? Check NITI Aayog's Report

India has made substantial progress in school infrastructure, including electricity, rollout of computers, internet connectivity, and smart‑class facilities. However, a report by NITI Aayog had earlier highlighted that regional disparities persist.