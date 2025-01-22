International Day Of Education 2025: Importance, Significance

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has announced January 24 as International Day of Education to celebrate the role of education for peace and development. It was officially declared by the UNGA on December 3, 2018, through resolution 73/25. Highlighting the importance if the day, UNESCO notes, "Without inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong opportunities for all, countries will not succeed in achieving gender equality and breaking the cycle of poverty that is leaving millions of children, youth and adults behind.

The year 2025 will witness seventh International Day of Education with the theme: "AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation." This theme focuses on how education can help people understand, adapt to, and shape the rapid changes brought by artificial intelligence and technology.

International days and weeks are occasions to educate the public on issues of concern, to mobilise political will and resources to address global problems, and to celebrate and reinforce achievements of humanity.

In 2024, amid escalating conflicts, UNESCO kept education high on the global agenda. From data-driven policy-making to education for peace, climate change, digital transformation, and teacher empowerment, it addressed critical education challenges and made the case for increased financing to empower people through learning.

A new UNESCO report has provided insight into how countries are accelerating progress towards the global Sustainable Development Goal on education (SDG 4). It highlights examples of countries' actions to transform their education systems.



Between 2015 and 2021, there was an increase in worldwide primary school completion, lower secondary completion, and upper secondary completion. Nevertheless, the progress made during this period was notably slower compared to the 15 years prior.