Integrate Self-Defence Training Programmes For Girls In School Curriculum: Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt. Gov. Anil Baijal asked chief secretary Anshu Prakash to coordinate with the authorities concerned to integrate self-defence training programmes for girls in the school curriculum in the national capital. The direction came after Baijal held a review meeting on law and order with Anshu Prakash, Manoj Parida, principal secretary (Home), Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, and other senior officers."The L-G stressed on the need for integrating self- defence training programmes in school curriculum and directed the chief secretary to coordinate with authorities concerned for its implementation. He stressed on effective functioning and monitoring of CCTV cameras," his office said in a statement.It said Lt. Gov. Anil Baijal noted that dissemination of information and community outreach was the need of the hour and should be suitably promoted."The L-G instructed that the use of technology may be maximised to ensure the smooth functioning of CCTV cameras as well as analysis of the data related to crime," the statement said.