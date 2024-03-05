Institutions Asked To Refund Fees For Students Who Migrated To Other Colleges

University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification directing Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to initiate refund of fees for those students who have migrated to another institute.

An official notification by UGC read, "UGC has been receiving several complaints regarding non-refund of fee against many Higher Educational Institutions (HEls). UGC has requested all the HEls vide mails and reminders to act on the complaints received from the students seeking a refund of fees paid to the Institutes after those students migrated to other Institutions."

The University body also noted that any delay or denial from the universities may call for punitive actions against the university.

"HEIs are advised to pay special attention towards fee refund of the aggrieved students and abide by UGC's guidelines / regulations issued with respect to fee refund of the students. Non-compliance to the above shall attract punitive action as prescribed under the relevant guidelines/regulations," the notification added.

"Further, your attention is also invited towards the University Grants Commission (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023 in which it is clearly mentioned that delay in or denial of the refund of fees due to a student who withdraws admission within the time is considered as grievance which means and includes complaint(s) made by an aggrieved student," read the notification.

The notifications / guidelines / letters issued by the UGC regarding the refund of fees are available on the UGC website www.ugc.gov.in. The guidelines are applicable to undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes offered by all universities included under Section 2(t) and I2(B) of UGC Act, I 956.



