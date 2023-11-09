Institute of Company Secretaries To Hold Mega Placement Drive On Nov 18, Check Details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has asked all Practising Company Secretaries (PCS) firms and other organisations to participate in the upcoming 'mega placement drive' to recruit newly qualified Company Secretaries. The placement drive will be conducted on November 18, 2023. The last date for registration is November 15, 2023. The drive will be conducted at 15 offices of ICSI across the country in physical mode. The stakeholders will be allotted suitable time slots.

In an official notification on the website, the institute said, "The event will provide a unique opportunity to all the Organisations/ PCS Firms to recruit newly qualified Company Secretaries, best suited to their requirements. You are cordially invited to take part in the placement drive and avail of this excellent opportunity."

The participating recruiters will not be charged any registration fees. The ICSI also clarified that the institute has the right to call limited recruiters only in case of overwhelming response.

The minimum CTC to be offered by the recruiters to the selected candidates is Rs 4 lakh per annum.

Candidates who have become Associate Member of the ICSI on or after November 1, 2022, are eligible to participate in the drive. The candidates will be required to pay a registration fee of Rs 500. The institute also clarified that just participating in the placement drive does not guarantee selection of candidates.

The institute conducts the mega placement drive twice every year.