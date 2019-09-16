Inspired By '3 Idiots', Teenager Perfects Mirror Writing

She used to practice mirror writing after completing her studies every day.

It is often said that India is a land where talent is hidden in every corner. Inspired by Bollywood blockbuster 3 Idiots, a Raipur based teenage girl has perfected a unique skill of mirror writing with one hand, while simultaneously writing in plain script with the other.

Speaking to ANI about the skill, the girl named Kavya Chawda said, "It takes a lot of concentration, but I have been practising this since the last three to four years. I can do mirror writing while also writing with my other hand. I got this idea from the movie 3 Idiots, in which Virus could write with both of his hands.

Kavya, a student of Class 7, has claimed that she can do a similar kind of mirror writing in both Hindi and English languages.

"First I learned writing like this in English and then started doing it in Hindi as well. I want to give the message that at a time when people are running after learning English, we should promote our own language,' she said.

The girl further said that she used to practice mirror writing after completing her studies every day.

Meanwhile, the mother of Kavya, Neha Chawda said, "I used to tell her to rest after her studies but she kept practising. We only found about her talent around six months ago. She wants to promote Hindi."

Extending support to his daughter, father of the girl, Pritesh Chawda said, "It is a matter of pride that she has such a unique talent. I support her no matter what."

Mirror writing is an unusual script, in which the writing runs in the opposite direction to normal, with individual letters reversed, so that it is most easily read using a mirror.

