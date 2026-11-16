INSPIRE-SHE Scholarship: Government Opens Applications, Check Eligibility And Benefits

The Department of Science and Technology (DST), under the Ministry of Science and Technology, has opened applications for the INSPIRE Scholarship for Higher Education (INSPIRE-SHE). The scheme offers 12,000 scholarships to meritorious students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses in basic and natural sciences.

The application process began on November 7, 2026, and eligible students can submit their forms online through the official INSPIRE portal. The last date to apply is December 7, 2026, until 11:59 pm.

The department has also introduced a renewed framework for the scheme, with a focus on strengthening its objectives, improving implementation and making the selection process more inclusive. Merit will remain central to the scholarship programme.

Who Can Apply For INSPIRE-SHE Scholarship?

Students aged between 17 and 22 years who passed their Class 12 examination in 2025 can apply, subject to the scheme's eligibility conditions.

Candidates must be pursuing eligible courses in basic and natural sciences, including BSc, BS, four-year BSc with Research and Integrated MSc or MS programmes.

Students can qualify through any of the following routes:

Students who secured marks within the top 1% of their respective Class 12 state or central education board.

Students who secured a rank within the top 10,000 in JEE Main, JEE Advanced or NEET and are pursuing eligible science courses.

National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) scholars, Jagadish Bose National Science Talent Search (JBNSTS) scholars and International Olympiad medal winners pursuing eligible science courses.

The scholarship covers subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Environmental Science, Statistics and Earth Sciences, among others.

How Much Scholarship Will Students Receive?

Selected students will receive financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per month, amounting to Rs 60,000 annually.

In addition, a mentorship grant of Rs 20,000 per year will be available during the third and fourth years of the scholarship. This support is linked to a research project undertaken at an institute, university or laboratory in India.

How To Apply For INSPIRE-SHE Scholarship?

Eligible students can submit their applications online by following these steps:

Visit the official website, online-inspire.gov.in .

. Register on the portal using a valid email address.

Log in and fill out the INSPIRE-SHE application form.

Upload the required documents, including Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets, a passport-size photograph and the prescribed endorsement form.

Review the details and submit the application.

Keep a copy of the submitted form for future reference.

Applications will be accepted only through online mode. The department has advised candidates to check the official guidelines before submitting their forms. Incomplete applications or those missing essential documents may be rejected.

What Is The Last Date To Apply?

The application window for INSPIRE-SHE 2025 will remain open until December 7, 2026, at 11:59 pm IST. Students who meet the eligibility requirements must complete the online application process before the deadline.