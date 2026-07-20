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Indo-French Collaborative Research Call 2026 Open; Apply By August 31

Researchers and industry professionals from India and France can submit proposals online by August 31, 2026, via the CEFIPRA portal.

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Indo-French Collaborative Research Call 2026 Open; Apply By August 31
CEFIPRA boosts India-France research ties via two programmes in science, technology and innovation.
  • The programme is organised by the Indo-French Centre for the Promotion of Advanced Research (CEFIPRA/IFCPAR)
  • It encourages joint research in science, technology, and innovation between Indian and French scientists
  • The call includes Collaborative Scientific Research and Industry-Academia Research and Development programmes
How do I submit my proposal through the CEFIPRA portal?

Researchers from India and France have received additional time to submit applications for the Indo-French Collaborative Research Call 2026, with the deadline now extended to August 31, 2026.

The extension was announced by Sanjeev Varshney, Adviser at the Department of Science and Technology (DST), through a post on X.

The research programme is organised by the Indo-French Centre for the Promotion of Advanced Research (CEFIPRA/IFCPAR) and aims to encourage high-quality joint research initiatives between Indian and French scientists in emerging areas of science, technology, and innovation.

The initiative seeks to strengthen long-term collaborations between research institutions, academic bodies, and industries of both countries while supporting projects with potential scientific and technological impact.

The programme has two key components:

  • Collaborative Scientific Research Programme (CSRP): Supports basic and applied research projects carried out jointly by Indian and French research teams across various scientific fields.
  • Industry-Academia Research and Development Programme (IARDP): Promotes collaborative R&D efforts involving startups, industries, and academic institutions from both countries.

Researchers, faculty members, scientists, and industry professionals from India and France are eligible to participate in the programme.

Applicants can submit their research proposals online through the CEFIPRA portal before the revised deadline of August 31, 2026. They are advised to review the official guidelines carefully before completing their submissions.

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