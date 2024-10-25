Applications Open For Postdoctoral Research Projects In France, Details Here

The French Institute in India has begun accepting applications for PhD and postdoctoral research Projects in France under the 2024 CEFIPRA Research Projects. These opportunities are available to Indian researchers or those with experience in India and focus on diverse fields within Science and Technology.

Eligible candidates can apply for the projects with benefits, including monthly allowances of 1,710 euros (Rs 1.55 lakh) for PhD students and 2,400 euros (2.18 lakh) for postdoctoral researchers along with travel allowances, university fees, and French social security coverage. Additionally, the French government supports fees for Campus France management services.

Research Highlights

One prominent postdoctoral project, titled "Real-Time Traffic Management Leveraging Machine Learning-Driven Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Solutions", led by professor Angelo Furno at ENTPE, University of Lyon and University Gustave Eiffel, focuses on advanced traffic management systems using UAVs.

This research aims to develop an innovative real-time traffic management model, tailored for India's dense urban environments, integrating machine learning to enhance urban mobility.

For PhD students, another key project, "Aptamer Discovery and Electrochemical Biosensing of Bioactive Metabolites", conducted by professor Corinne Ravele, targets advancements in biotechnology and diagnostics, specifically in biosensor technology and aptamer development.

Application And Selection Process

Candidates must consult the scientific principal investigator for their project and obtain a mandatory recommendation letter. A dedicated selection committee of at least four members will assess applicants based on academic merit, professional maturity, and alignment with research objectives. Academic records, letters of support, and participation in international research are key selection criteria.

The application deadline is November 17, 2024 (11.59pm). For detailed eligibility, application procedures, and specific project information, refer to the French Institute in India's job offers on their official website.

About CEFIPRA

The Indo-French Centre for the Promotion of Advanced Research (CEFIPRA) is a collaborative platform promoting scientific research between India and France. Supported by the Indian and French governments, CEFIPRA plays a critical role in enhancing bilateral research in advanced Science and Technology fields.