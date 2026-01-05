Indian Telecom Industries Invites Applications For Young Professionals: Check Details Here

The Indian Telecom Industries (ITI) is inviting applications for Young Professionals on a contract basis. Candidates can visit the official website itiltd.in to apply for the vacancies.

A total of 215 vacancies are opened by the ITI in different posts for young professionals, Graduate, Technician and Operator.

Young Professional - Graduate

The functional areas included under this post are Projects, Project Management, Information Systems and Information Technology, Production, Technical Services Support and Testing Laboratory, and Marketing. The consolidated monthly remuneration for this post is Rs 60,000 per month. The maximum age limit is 35 years.

Young Professional - Technician

The areas of work include Projects, Information Systems and Information Technology, Computer Laboratory Production, Production, Manufacturing, and Generalist roles such as Human Resources, Marketing, and Finance. This category also includes work related to Official Language. The consolidated monthly remuneration for this post is Rs 35,000 per month. The maximum age limit is thirty-five years.

Young Professional - Operator

The functional areas covered under this post are Projects, Computer Laboratory Production, Production, and Manufacturing. The consolidated monthly remuneration for this post is Ra 30,000 per month. The maximum age limit is 35 years.

To check educational qualifications in detail, candidates are advised to visit the official website and download the notification.

According to ITI, this is the one-year fixed contract vacancy and is extendable on the basis of satisfactory performance but not for more than two years.

Click Here for apply onilne

Click here for registration link

Selection process:

For Young Professionals Graduates:

Shortlisting stage

Assessment stage includes group discussion and interview.

For Young Professionals, Technician and operator

Shortlisting stage

Assessment stage include skill test.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to apply by visiting the career page of the website. The application window will close on January 12, 2026.