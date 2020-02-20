Indian Railways, University Of Birmingham Announce Joint Masters Programme

The programme that will lead to a dual M.Sc. that would see NRTI students obtaining two PG degrees.

Chairman, Railway Board, Vinod Kumar Yadav and Lord Karan Billimoria, Chancellor, University of Birmingham announced the launch of a Joint Masters programme in Railway Systems Engineering and Integration in academic year 2020-2021 by the National Rail Transportation Institute (NRTI). Rajesh Tiwari, Member Traction and other senior officials of Railway Board along with Professor Sir David Eastwood, Vice-chancellor and faculty members of University of Birmingham were present on the occasion.

Over the last few years, Mr Yadav said, a lot of transformational work has been done by Railways; focus has been on capacity enhancement and modernisation of Railways.

Indian Railways looks forward for a long term association with University of Birmingham, he added.

Sir David Eastwood, Vice-chancellor said that University of Birmingham is delighted to work with Indian Railways. He expressed his gratitude for getting the opportunity to work with Indian Railways.

The programme that has been launched leads to dual M.Sc. that would see NRTI students obtaining two post graduate degrees from both institutions, after spending a year studying at each institution.

It will also provide flexibility for some modules of the programme to be delivered online in the form of a Postgraduate Certificate (PG Cert) and support for undergraduate teaching by University of Birmingham faculty at NRTI.

This initiative will benefit NRTI students by providing them access to world class expertise and facilities in railway systems at the Birmingham Centre for Railway Research and Education (BCRRE), a statement from the Railways ministry said.

BCRRE is also expected to gain valuable insights into India's transport sector and get involved in related research and development issues in the country, it added.

The initiative has been taken under the Centre of Excellence for Next Generation Transportation Systems that had been set up by an MoU between the National Rail Transport Institute with the University of Birmingham on December 18, 2019.

