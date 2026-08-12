Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2026: Apply For 250 Local Bank Officer Posts, Check Eligibility

Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2026: Indian Overseas Bank has invited online applications for 250 Local Bank Officer posts for the 2026-27 recruitment cycle. According to the official notification, the online registration process started on August 8. Eligible candidates can submit their applications until August 24, 2026, through the bank's official website.

The selected candidates will be appointed as Local Bank Officers in Junior Management Grade Scale-I and will be posted in the state for which they apply. Candidates can apply for a vacancy in only one state. The recruitment covers vacancies in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Click here: Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2026

Indian Overseas Bank Local Bank Officer Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Candidates should keep the following dates in mind while applying for the Local Bank Officer post:

Online registration begins: August 8, 2026

August 8, 2026 Application fee payment begins: August 8, 2026

August 8, 2026 Last date to apply online: August 24, 2026

August 24, 2026 Last date for application fee payment: August 24, 2026

IOB has stated that applications will be accepted only through the online mode during the specified period.

Indian Overseas Bank Local Bank Officer Vacancy 2026

The bank has announced a total of 250 vacancies across four states. Candidates must have proficiency in the specified local language of the state they choose.

Tamil Nadu: 100 vacancies; Tamil is the mandatory language.

100 vacancies; Tamil is the mandatory language. Karnataka: 50 vacancies; Kannada is the mandatory language.

50 vacancies; Kannada is the mandatory language. Maharashtra: 50 vacancies; Marathi is the mandatory language.

50 vacancies; Marathi is the mandatory language. Gujarat: 50 vacancies; Gujarati is the mandatory language.

Candidates will be required to apply for only one state, and the merit list will be prepared separately on a state-wise and category-wise basis. Selected candidates will be posted in their chosen state for the first 12 years of service or until promotion to the specified senior grade, whichever is earlier.

IOB Local Bank Officer Selection Process 2026

The selection process will include an online examination, Local Language Proficiency Test wherever applicable, and Personal Interview. The online examination will have 140 questions for 200 marks with a total duration of three hours. It will cover Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, Data Analysis and Interpretation, and English Knowledge. There will also be a penalty for wrong answers. The Personal Interview will carry 100 marks. The final selection will be based on the online examination and interview in an 80:20 weightage ratio.