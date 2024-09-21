Advertisement

Indian Navy Invites Applications For Short Service Commission Officers

Candidates can apply for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course commencing June 2025 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Kerala.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Indian Navy Invites Applications For Short Service Commission Officers
The last date for filling the online application forms is September 29, 2024.
New Delhi:

Indian Navy has invited applications from eligible candidates for Short Service Commission Officers for various entries. Eligible unmarried men and unmarried women candidates can apply for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course commencing June 2025 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. 

For General Service (GS (X)/ Hydro Cadre), applicants are required to have a BE/ BTech in any discipline with minimum 60 per cent marks. 

For Pilot, Naval Air Operations Officer (Air Crew) and Air Traffic Controller, candidates are  required to have BE/BTech in any discipline with minimum 60 per cent marks. 

For Logistics, applicants are required to have BE/BTech in any discipline with First Class or MBA with First Class or BSc/ BCom/ BSc (IT) with First class along with PG Diploma in Finance/Logistics/Supply Chain Management/ Material Management or MCA/MSc with First Class. 

Applications are also invited for Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC), Education, ) Engineering Branch {General Service (GS)} and Electrical Branch {General Service (GS)}. Candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Navy to check complete details about vacancy, educational qualifications and application  dates.

Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission initially for 10 years extendable by maximum for four years in two terms subject to service requirement, performance, medical eligibility and willingness of candidates.

The basic pay of Sub Lieutenant starts from Rs 56,100 along with other allowances as applicable. Further details are available on Indian Navy website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in
Candidates can register and fill application on Indian Navy website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in
The last date for filling the online application forms is September 29, 2024. 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Indian Navy, Indian Naval Academy, Short Service Commission Officers
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Only 46.1% Districts Reported Educational Empowerment: IIM Ahmedabad Report
Indian Navy Invites Applications For Short Service Commission Officers
CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results To Be Out Soon, Check Details
Next Article
CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results To Be Out Soon, Check Details
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com