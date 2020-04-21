Indian Internet Infra Not Prepared For Shift To Online Teaching-Learning: Report

QS report pointed out connectivity and signal issues as the most prevailing problems faced by students.

The Indian Internet infrastructure is not ready for the paradigm shift to online learning mandated by the situation arising due to COVID-19, according to a report by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), which comes out with coveted global ranking for educational institutions. The report titled "COVID-19: A wake up call for internet service providers" is based on a survey conducted by QS IGAUGE, which rates colleges and universities in India with complete operational control held by London-based QS.

The report pointed out connectivity and signal issues as the most prevailing problems faced by students while attending online classes.

"The survey pointed out that the infrastructure in terms of technology in India has not achieved a state of quality so as to ensure sound delivery of online classes to students across the country. It is seen that both the state and the private players have not yet managed to overcome technical challenges, for instance, in providing adequate power supply and ensuring effective connectivity as the data reveals," it said.

"Although, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the world had witnessed a massive shift from the traditional Face to Face (F2F) to online platform as a mode of delivery of classes. Due to lack of proper infrastructure, a shift to a total reliance on the online platform for the delivery of lectures seems to be a distant dream," it added.

According to the report, the survey with over 7,600 respondents found that in order to use internet at home, 72.60 per cent of the respondents use mobile hotspot, 15 per cent use home broadband, 9.68 pc use WiFi dongle and 1.85 pc have poor to no internet connectivity.

"The data revealed that amongst the respondents who used home broadband, over 3 per cent faced cable cuts, 53 per cent faced poor connectivity, 11.47 per cent faced power issues and 32 per cent faced signal issues. When it came to mobile hotspot, 40.18 pc faced poor connectivity, 3.19 per cent faced power issues and 56.63 per cent faced signal issues.

"Studies and reports regarding consumption of power by state authorities reveal that the states are not using power entirely due to the COVID-19 situation, thereby leaving a surplus supply for private entities and general public," the report said.

Schools and colleges were closed in the country ahead of the nationwide lockdown announced on March 24 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The lockdown has now been extended till May 3.

"The education sector is amongst the many which has taken a strong blow due to the COVID-19 situation. No more are the stakeholders involved in higher education able to function conventionally and the prospect of operating back to the status quo seems quite uncertain.

"In such a time, the only recourse that universities and institutions across the globe are resorting to is that of functioning online," the report said.

"The COVID-19 crisis has resulted in a paradigm shift in consumer behaviour to embrace online methods rather than F2F in education sector. The student survey was designed to investigate, examine and explore where are we positioned in terms of internet infrastructure for shifting education online," it added.

Click here for more Education News

World 24,95,667 Cases 16,66,165 Active 6,58,258 Recovered 1,71,244 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 24,95,667 and 1,71,244 have died; 16,66,165 are active cases and 6,58,258 have recovered as on April 21, 2020 at 5:46 pm.