Indian Institute Of Foreign Trade Invites Application For MBA Courses

IIFT MBA Programmes: Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at iift.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) is currently accepting applications for its MBA programmes - in International Business and Business Analytics. The online registration process for Indian students commenced on October 27 and will end on December 6. According to the official schedule, the application process for foreign nationals and NRI candidates will begin on January 15, 2024. Those who are interested and eligible can visit the official website - iift.ac.in - to complete the application form.

For the 2024-2026 session, admissions are available for MBA programme in International Business at both the Delhi and Kolkata campuses. Admissions for the MBA programme in Business Analytics are for the Delhi Campus.

Eligibility criteria for MBA in International Business:

A Bachelor's degree with a minimum duration of three years in any discipline and a minimum of 50 per cent marks is required.

For candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and persons with disabilities (PWD) categories, a minimum of 45 per cent marks is acceptable.

Candidates who are in the process of completing their qualifying examination can also apply, provided they submit proof of the required qualification by October 31, 2024.

Eligibility criteria for MBA in Business Analytics: