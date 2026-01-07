Indian Army Invites Applications For Short Service Commission, Check Details To Apply

Indian Army is inviting applications from eligible unmarried male and female engineering graduates for Short Service Commission (SSC). The course will commence in October 2026 at Pre-Commissioning Training Academy (PCTA).

Eligibility

Candidates are required to have a requisite degree in Engineering to apply for the role.

Male and female candidates between the age group 20 to 27 years as on October 1, 2026 are eligible to apply. The applicants must be born between October 1, 1999 and September 31, 2006, both days inclusive.

Types of Commission

Grant of Commission. Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission on probation in the rank of Lieutenant and will be entitled to full pay and allowances admissible to Lieutenant during training period.

On successful completion of PCTA, Officer will be confirmed Short Service Commission (Technical) in the rank of Lieutenant.

Ante Date Seniority. One year ante date seniority from the date of commission will be granted to engineering graduates of Short Service Commission (Technical) in the rank of Lieutenant.

Deadline

The deadline for filling the online application forms is February 5 for male candidates and February 4 for female candidates.

Pay

Lieutenant- Rs 56,100 - 1,77,500

Captain- Rs 61,300-1,93,900

Major- Rs 69,400-2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel- Rs 1,21,200-2,12,400

Colonel- Rs 1,30,600-2,15,900

Brigadier- Rs 1,39,600-2,17,600

Major General- Rs 1,44,200-2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG Scale- Rs 1,82,200-2,24,100

Lieutenant General HAG+Scale- Rs 2,05,400-2,24,400

VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG)- Rs 2,25,000 (fixed)

COAS- Rs 2,50,000 (fixed)



How to apply