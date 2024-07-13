Indian Army Invites Applications For 450 SSC Medical Officer Positions, Check Details

SSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: The Indian Army has released a notification to recruit 450 candidates for Short Service Commission Medical Officer (SSC-MO) positions under the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these positions by visiting the official website, amcsscentry.gov.in. As per the official notification, the application process will commence on July 16, 2024, and end on August 4, 2024.

SSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the post must have a medical qualification included in the National Medical Council Act, 2019. Applicants must have permanent registration from any State Medical Council/NMC/MCI. Candidates with a postgraduate degree recognized by the State Medical Council/NBE/NMC are also eligible to apply.

SSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

By December 31, 2024, candidates with an MBBS degree must be under 30 years old (born on or after January 2, 1995), and candidates with a PG degree must be under 35 years old (born on or after January 2, 1990).

SSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Vacancy

There are a total of 450 vacancies, with 338 for males and 112 for females. This includes vacancies likely to occur until December 31, 2024.

SSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Shortlisting of Candidates

Candidates will be called for an interview based on their order on the list. There will be separate lists for male and female candidates. The list will be based on NEET PG examination marks, up to eight times the number of sanctioned vacancies.

SSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Interview

Eligible candidates will be interviewed by the Board of Officers in August/September 2024 at the Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt, to assess their suitability and merit for granting a Short Service Commission in the Armed Forces Medical Services.