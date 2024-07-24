Indian Air Force Releases AFCAT 2 Admit Card, Check Details

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the admit card for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) scheduled in August. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the Indian Air Force to download the admit card.

The exam is scheduled for August 9, 10, and 11 and will be held to fill the vacant positions in its three branches- Flying, Ground Duty (technical) and ground Duty (Non-technical).

Candidates can visit the official website to download the admit card https://afcat.cdac.in



An official notification by the Indian Air Force reads, "The cards will also be sent on the registered email ID of the candidates. If the candidate does not receive his/ her admit card in their registered email ID or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website, he/ she is required to enquire from AFCAT query cell at C-DAC, Pune. (Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020- 25503106). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in."

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 304 seats. Of these, around 29 seats are from the AFCAT (Flying), 156 are from AFCAT Ground Duty Technical, 111 are from Aeronautical Engineering Electronics (AE (L)): 111 seats and 45 are from Aeronautical Engineering Mechanical (AE (M)).

In the AFCAT Ground Duty Non-Technical, around 54 seats are open for recruitment in Administration (Admin), 17 in Logistics (LGS),12 seats in Accounts, 9 seats in Ground Duty Non-Technical and 17 seats in Ground Duty Non-Technical, 10 seats in Meteorology Entry.

The Flying Officer will be entitled for a salary of Rs 56,100 - 1,77,500.