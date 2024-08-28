India To Host International Olympiad On Astronomy And Astrophysics In 2025

India will host the 18th edition of the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) in August next year. The announcement was made on the official Facebook account of Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, TIFR. The post read, "India will host #IOAA2025! The 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics will be held in Mumbai, India in August 2025, with @HBCSE_TIFR leading the efforts. The IOAA flag was formally handed over to the Indian team at the closing ceremony of IOAA2024. Stay tuned!"

The official website also noted that Indian stars clinched 1 Gold and 4 Silver medals at the 17th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA 2024) in Vassouras, Brazil, from August 17-27, 2024.

Meanwhile, registrations are ongoing for the National Science Olympiad Program in India. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of HBCSE tifr for detailed information.

An official notification by the HBCSE TIFR notes, "Registration for the 1st stage of National Science #Olympiad Program in India - NSE (National Standard Examination) has begun, register by September 14, 2024 at : https://iapt.org.in For more information visit: https://olympiads.hbcse.tifr.res.in"

The deadline to apply for the first stage of NSE is September 14, 2024.

The Olympiad will be held in four stages. The first stage includes National Standard Examinations (NSE), the second stage will include Indian National Olympiad (INO), third will include Orientation cum Selection (OCSC) and the fourth stage includes International Science Olympiads.

The international Olympiad for Physics will be held in Paris, France. The Olympiad for Chemistry is scheduled to be held in United Arab Emirates and that of Biology will be conducted in Quezon city, Philippines.