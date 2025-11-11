India Skills Report 2026: Employability Rises To 56.35%; India Emerges As Global Talent Hub

ETS, in collaboration with CII, AICTE, AIU and Taggd, has released the India Skills Report (ISR) 2026, highlighting significant growth in India's skilled workforce and its rising global relevance.

According to the latest findings, India's employability has increased from 54.81% in 2025 to 56.35% in 2026, reflecting a strong shift toward a skill-based economy driven by rapid AI adoption, digital capability and expanding global talent mobility. The report positions India as a major contributor to the global talent pool.

Nirmal Singh, CEO, Wheebox ETS and chief convenor of ISR, said the emerging parallel workforce is reshaping the future of work.



He added that India stands at a convergence of scale, skills and technology, and that the coming decade will strengthen India's leadership in global talent mobility through modular, AI-integrated skilling and internationally recognised credentials.

Key Findings

Employability Growth: National employability rose from 46.2% in 2022 to 56.3% in 2026.

AI Talent Strength: India holds 16% of global AI talent, projected to reach 1.25 million specialists by 2027.

Tech Adoption: Over 90% of employees reportedly use generative AI tools, reflecting deeper digital integration at workplaces.

Gig Workforce Expansion: India's gig and freelance workforce is expected to reach 23.5 million by 2030, with project-based hiring rising 38% year-on-year.

Sectors in Demand: Technology, BFSI, manufacturing, renewable energy and healthcare continue to drive hiring; top skills include AI, data analytics, cloud computing and cybersecurity.

Most Employable States (2026):

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

Karnataka

The 13th edition of the report is based on insights from more than 100,000 candidates who took the Global Employability Test (GET) and responses from seven industry segments. The 2026 theme focuses on gig work, freelancing, AI-supported roles, remote work and entrepreneurship.

About ETS

ETS is a global education and talent solutions organisation dedicated to helping individuals demonstrate skills and prepare for future careers. Its mission is to advance measurement science to support human progress. The organisation aims to prepare more than 100 million people for next-generation jobs by 2035 through assessments and skill-development solutions, including TOEFL, TOEIC, GRE, Praxis and Futurenav.

ETS and its subsidiaries, including PSI, operate in over 200 countries and territories, helping more than 50 million learners annually enhance their opportunities.