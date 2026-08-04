India Post Recruitment 2026: Staff Car Driver Posts Open, Salary Up To Rs 63,000

India Post Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2026 : The Department of Posts has started the recruitment process for 11 Staff Car Driver posts in its Mail Motor Service (MMS), Bengaluru. Eligible candidates can apply in offline mode. The vacancies are available on a deputation/absorption basis, and applications will be accepted within 60 days from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.

Of the total vacancies, 10 are available at the Mail Motor Service in Bengaluru, while one post is for the Mysuru sub-depot.

Selected candidates will be appointed under Pay Level-2 of the 7th Central Pay Commission and will receive a basic salary ranging from Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 per month, along with other admissible government allowances.

Who can apply?

Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board and possess a valid driving licence for both light and heavy motor vehicles. They should also have at least three years of driving experience and basic knowledge of vehicle maintenance to handle minor repairs.

However, this recruitment is only for serving Central Government employees. The appointments will be made through deputation or absorption. Preference will be given to eligible employees of the Department of Posts, including Dispatch Riders and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). If suitable candidates are not available within the department, employees from other Central Government departments may also be considered.

India Post Driver recruitment notification PDF

Age limit

The maximum age limit is 56 years as on the closing date of application. The notification also states that Armed Forces personnel who are due to retire or will be transferred to the reserve within one year can also apply, subject to fulfilling the eligibility conditions.

How to apply

Candidates need to submit their applications offline in the prescribed format available in the official notification. The application form, along with self-attested copies of educational certificates, driving licence, age proof, appointment letter and other required documents, should be sent to: Manager, Mail Motor Service, Bengaluru - 560001