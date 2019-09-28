India Hands Over Rs 2.41 Crore Worth School Building To Nepal

India recently provided Rs 233 crore to Nepal for various infrastructure projects (representational).

India has handed over a new school building costing Rs 2.41 crores to the Nepal government that would boost the learning environment of students from the marginalised sections in the Himalayan nation. The new building of Kuleshwor Awas Secondary School in Kathmandu city was jointly inaugurated by Ajay Kumar, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India in Kathmandu, in the presence of several senior officials from the Nepal government.

Established in 1989, Kuleshwor Awas Secondary School currently has 800 students and is run with community support. Over 50 per cent of the students in the school are girls and most of the students come from the marginalised section of the society.

The new school infrastructure is a three-storey structure comprising 20 class rooms, separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls on each floor, underground water tank and furniture, an statement issued by the Indian embassy said.

India recently provided Rs 233 crore to the Nepal Government for various infrastructure projects, including roads and reconstruction of houses destroyed in the massive earthquake in 2015 which saw the death of over 9,000 people.

The decision was taken during the 5th meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission attended by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

