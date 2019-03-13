India awards 200 Golden Jubilee Scholarships to Nepali students

The Indian Embassy in Nepal on Wednesday announced 200 scholarships to meritorious Nepali students for continuing various undergraduate courses at colleges and universities. The Golden Jubilee Scholarship scheme was initiated by the Indian Government in 2002 to mark the completion of 50 years of India-Nepal Economic Cooperation. During the inception of the scheme, 50 meritorious Nepali students were awarded the scholarships.

This year, the scholarships recipients cover 36 undergraduate courses including MBBS, BDS, BE, BSc and BBA .The recipients of the scholarships represent 50 districts of Nepal.

"These include about 45 per cent girls and 8 per cent differently abled students, the Indian Embassy here said in a statement.

Ambassador of India to Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri, during a function handed over certificates to the scholarship winning students in the presence of Khaga Raj Baral, Secretary Education of Nepal.

Puri congratulated the students and advised them to achieve personal and professional fulfillment, which will contribute towards Nepal's socio-economic development and will further deepen and strengthen India-Nepal relations.

Under this scholarship scheme, an MBBS/BDS student receives NRs. 4,000/- per month for five years, a BE student receives NRs. 4,000/- per month for four years and a student studying in other under-graduate courses receives NRs. 3,000/- per month for three years.

