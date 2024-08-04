India Anniversary Masters Scholarship 2024 At University Of Leeds: Check Eligibility Criteria

The University of Leeds has established the India Anniversary Masters Scholarship 2024 to provide financial support to Indian students aspiring to pursue a master's degree at the University. The university is celebrating 25 years of engagement with India.

Scholarships worth £5,000 (Rs 5,36,382) are available to Indian students enrolling in a postgraduate course for the 2024-25 academic year.

India Anniversary Masters Scholarship 2024: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for this scholarship, student must:

Be classified as an international fee-paying student

Start your taught Master's course at the University of Leeds in September 2024 (either full-time or part-time)

Have met all conditions of your academic offer and accepted your offer on the application portal

Have paid a £3,000 (Rs 3,21,829) tuition fee deposit by the specified date (if applicable)

Student's course must be delivered on campus (online courses are not eligible)

Student must also be registered as a University of Leeds student by the start of February 2025

Note that this scholarship can be combined with other available Department/Faculty scholarships or external funding, as long as the total does not exceed 100% of your tuition fees. However, this scholarship cannot be deferred to a future year of entry.

No additional scholarship application is required. If you meet the eligibility and award criteria, the scholarship will automatically be applied as a tuition fee deduction in the second semester of study. If you have paid your tuition fee in full, the value of the scholarship will be refunded, subject to the eligibility and award criteria, as per the University.

India Anniversary Masters Scholarship 2024: Confirmation

Students will receive an email with written confirmation details of the scholarship. Students must confirm via the link provided in the scholarship award offer email to accept the scholarship.