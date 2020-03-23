IND-SAT: Application Process Ends On April 15

IND SAT will be held in mid-May.

The Indian Scholastic Assessment or IND-SAT test, for Asian and African students applying to study in India and seeking scholarships, will be held in mid-May. The application process for the IND-SAT will close on April 15.

The exam will be held in cities in 13 countries: Nepal, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Zambia, Indonesia, Mauritius and India.

In India, it will be held in New Delhi and Bengaluru.

A total of 2000 scholarships up to $ 3,500 will be offered to students on the basis of this test.

IND-SAT will be a multiple-choice objective paper of 90 minutes duration. The students will be assessed in Verbal, Quantitative and Logical Reasoning areas.

The IND-SAT scores will serve as a criterion to shortlist the students and allocate scholarships under Study In India programme. List of Institutions Under Study In India Programme

So far, over 30,000 applications have been submitted under Study in India programme which is being provided for more than 1,500 courses in over 160 institutes.

About 80 percent of the scholarships are earmarked for undergraduate students while the remaining 20 percent is meant for the post graduate students, state news agency DD reported.

The scholarship test was announced in the Budget 2020 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

