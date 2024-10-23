"Inappropriate": IIT Bombay Students' Dance On 'Munni Badnaam' Goes Viral

A video of students, said to be from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, dancing to the Bollywood song 'Munni Badnaam' has gone massively viral on social media, sparking debate.

While multiple users shared the clip, one post on X (formerly Twitter) by user @venom1s shows a female student performing with others in the background. This has led to mixed reactions, with some calling the performance inappropriate, while others finding nothing wrong with it.

The clip has not been shared on the institute's official social media handles. IIT Bombay hasn't also issued any statement on the incident.

The controversy stems from differing opinions. Some netizens criticised the performance, questioning whether it aligns with the image of one of India's prestigious engineering institutions. One user commented, "People go to IIT to study, then what is happening?" Another simply labeled it "inappropriate." These critics argue that such performances are inconsistent with the values expected from an academic institution like IIT Bombay.

However, not all responses were negative. Several users defended the students, calling out the moral policing and asserting that there was nothing wrong with the dance. One user commented, "What is the issue, actually?" Another remarked, "This just proves that IITians are good at everything," while others echoed the sentiment, stating, "Nothing wrong in it."

