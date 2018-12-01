IIT Roorkee Placement 2018: Rs 1.5 Crore Highest Package Offered On Day 1

The Phase 1 of IIT Roorkee placement for 2018-19 will be held between December 1 and December 15 2018.

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) started the placement season for 2018-19 on a very strong note with 215 offers received from 10 companies including 150 Pre-placement offers (PPOs) by companies other than these ten also. The Institute also received 7 international offers. The highest salary in Domestic was at Rs 47 lakh and the International package offered was Rs 1.5 Cr. The Phase 1 of campus recruitment for 2018-19 will be held between December 1 and December 15 2018.

A total of 1354 students have registered for placements across departments this year.

Participant companies for midnight slot include AppDynamics India Pvt. Ltd., AQR Capital Management, D. E. Shaw India Pvt. Ltd., Goldman Sachs Services Private Ltd., Google, JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Quantitative Research, Microsoft, Nutanix Technologies, Tower Research Capital India Pvt. Ltd., Uber India Systems Private Limited.



The highlight of the day was that Microsoft offered maximum 22 offers including 3 international offers and 9 PPOs, taking the maximum 31 offers.

Read also:

IIT Roorkee Professor Wins Young Scientist Award For Sustainable Development

IIT Roorkee Study Shows Tamarind Seed Protein As A Promising Antiviral Agent For Treating Chikungunya

IIT Roorkee Researchers Make Breakthrough In Cancer Treatment

IIT Roorkee Researchers To Help Rejuvenate Purana Qila Lake

Click here for more Education News