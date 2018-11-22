IIT Roorkee Professor Wins Young Scientist Award For Sustainable Development

IIT Roorkee professor Vimal Chandra Srivastava

IIT Roorkee Professor Vimal Chandra Srivastava has won the NASI-Scopus Young Scientist Award in 'Environmentally Sound Sustainable Development' category. This award seeks to recognise India's most promising researchers who are working in the field of earth, oceanographic, environmental and ecological studies, social sciences and ecosystem and are contributing to protecting our planet and conserving its natural resources.

Dr Srivastava, working in the Department of Chemical Engineering, has been given the award for his work on Industrial Wastewater Treatment, Clean Liquid Fuels, and Multi-component Adsorption, said a statement from the Institute.

"His work helps in the creation of a cleaner urban environment. He also converts agricultural & industrial wastes to value-added products for the treatment of industrial wastewater and other usage. He has also developed statistical methods and industrial usability indices for use in refineries and other industries," the statement added.

Dr Srivastava has worked on the production of alternative fuels based on Carbon dioxide and authored 170 papers on these topics.

IIT Roorkee Study Shows Tamarind Seed Protein As A Promising Antiviral Agent For Treating Chikungunya

Prior to this, Prof Srivastava is the winner of several prestigious awards including "ProSPER.Net-Scopus Young Researcher Award 2010 - First Runner-up Prize" in Asia-Pacific region, INSA Young Scientist Award, Young Engineer Awards by Indian National Academy of Engineers, Institution of Engineers, Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers, etc.

The Award was instituted by Elsevier in the year 2006 and the winner is selected in conjunction with the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) from the year 2009.

Click here for more Education News

