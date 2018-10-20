IIT Roorkee A Nodal Agency For Startups In Uttarakhand

IIT Roorkee's TIDES Business Incubator provides support to technology based start-ups.

IIT Roorkee showcased two of its incubatees -- Fermentech Labs (Agri & Bio-tech) and Zunik Energy (Clean Tech) -- in the first Uttarakhand Investors Summit held on October 7 and 8 at Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The start-ups are incubated at TIDES Business Incubator, IIT Roorkee.

The Summit was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM interacted with the incubated start-ups and expressed interest in the utility of products developed by them. PM Modi was joined by CM Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat and the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand.

IIT Roorkee is working jointly with the Uttarakhand government to promote entrepreneurship and innovation by supporting regional start-ups.

IIT Roorkee also acts as the nodal agency for Startup Uttarakhand and is now providing incubation support to non-IIT founders also. Housed at two campuses located in Roorkee and Greater Noida, IIT Roorkee has more than 20 associated start-ups in various technology domains like IOT, ML, Nanotechnology, Cleantech, Agritech, Biotech, Water, Energy, etc.

Mr Azam Ali Khan, CEO, TIDES said, "Many ideas die out early due to lack of right support and mentorship. TIDES aims to prevent this by providing timely and relevant support in terms of right guidance and financial support to committed entrepreneurs from all over the country."

