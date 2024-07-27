IIT Roorkee Hosts Its 24th Convocation, Graduating 2,513 Students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee celebrated its 24th convocation on July 26 and 27. A total of 2,513 students (1931 male and 582 female) received their degrees in undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD courses.

The degree recipients convocated in the year 2024 (till July 18, 2024): 1277 undergraduates, 794 master's, and 442 Ph.D. students, making a total of 2,513 graduates.

The Indian Institute of Technology - Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) is a leading institution in higher technological education and research. Since its founding, it has been pivotal in providing technical expertise and conducting impactful research, contributing significantly to technological advancements across various sectors. Celebrating its Sesquicentennial in October 1996, IIT Roorkee has now surpassed 175 years of excellence. It was designated as the nation's seventh IIT on September 21, 2001.

IIT Roorkee offers Bachelor's degrees in 10 engineering and architecture disciplines, and Postgraduate degrees in 55 fields of engineering, applied science, architecture, and planning. Doctoral programs are available in all departments and research centers. Admission to B.Tech and B.Arch. courses are conducted through the nationwide Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).



Recently, IIT Roorkee announced the registration dates for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. The online applications for the entrance exam will begin on August 24, 2024, and conclude on September 26, 2024. The registration process with a late fee will close on October 7, 2024.

GATE 2025 will be held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 for admission to postgraduate engineering programs. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode, with city centers for the exam divided into eight zones.