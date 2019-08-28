IIT Madras Startups To Create One Lakh AI And Deep Learning Experts By 2020

There is a huge demand for AI talent in India, but the supply is limited due to several reasons.

Two startups incubated at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have joined hands with a mission to create one lakh experts in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning by the year 2020. GUVI, which offers a platform for students in Tier 2, 3 cities to learn in vernacular languages, is now collaborating with One Fourth Labs, a startup founded by IIT Madras Faculty which offers advanced AI courses at nominal fees, starting at Rs. 1,000.

There is a huge demand for AI talent in India, but the supply is limited due to a shortage of affordable courses which take students from basics to advanced topics and this venture is expected to cut-short the gaps, according to a statement from the Institute.

GUVI will be the platform partner and One Fourth Labs will be the content partner for this joint initiative.

The course offered by One Fourth Labs is designed based on the Indian Context, which enables students to comprehend complicated concepts with relative ease and get skilled in solving AI problems.

The prerequisites to learn this course have been designed to enable as many students in India to learn. It is open to every student who is strong in high school mathematics and Python programming who can now become an AI and Deep Learning expert using this course, said the statement.

Speaking about this collaboration, SP Balamurugan, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, GUVI, said, "Students can sign up at www.guvi.in to access this 'Deep Learning' course. IIT Madras Professors have created the course content in the platform. Coding contests will be conducted periodically with the top performers rewarded through the platform. Periodic Assessment will be conducted in GUVI platform to issue the certificates upon Course completion. The learning history of the individual will be maintained as part of his GUVI Profile which the users can share with the Employers. The platform is Gamified to keep the learners attentive and to ensure the learners complete the course."

Towards this, GUVI offers technology skills that are in-demand in the industry in regional languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali and Arabic besides English.

Till now GUVI has upskilled more than 1.5 lakh engineers in latest technology skills such as Python, Java and Machine Learning, among others and help them gain placement in IT firms, the statement said.

